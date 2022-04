HICKS, Martha, 78, of Rockville, Va., passed away October 2, 2021. She was a dedicated retiree from Ukrop's. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Kim and Kristie (Barry). She was the best Grammie to Justin and Ashleigh, whom she loved so very much. Visitation to be held Thursday, October 7, at Woody Funeral Home-Parham, 4 to 6 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2021.