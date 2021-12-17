HOPKINS, Martha Belle, departed this life Monday, November 29, 2021. Martha leaves to cherish her memory her twin brother, Charlie Crawley (Dorothy); one daughter, Linda Reese Jordan Phillips; stepsons, Robert Neal Hopkins (Joan) and James Hopkins Jr.; adopted daughter, Carlene Bailey; grandson, Phillip David Reese; grandson; granddaughters, Mikelle Tonia Jordan and Nadiyah Dibble; and a host of other devoted nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; among them devoted goddaughter, Cynthia Crawley-McEachin (Anthony), "BFF," Loretta Grossand Frances Turner and devoted cousin, Elizabeth Crawley-Davis. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Brown Grove Baptist Church, 12816 Bailey Bridge Rd. at 11 a.m. Interment Roselawn Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2021.