Martha Belle Hopkins
HOPKINS, Martha Belle, departed this life Monday, November 29, 2021. Martha leaves to cherish her memory her twin brother, Charlie Crawley (Dorothy); one daughter, Linda Reese Jordan Phillips; stepsons, Robert Neal Hopkins (Joan) and James Hopkins Jr.; adopted daughter, Carlene Bailey; grandson, Phillip David Reese; grandson; granddaughters, Mikelle Tonia Jordan and Nadiyah Dibble; and a host of other devoted nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; among them devoted goddaughter, Cynthia Crawley-McEachin (Anthony), "BFF," Loretta Grossand Frances Turner and devoted cousin, Elizabeth Crawley-Davis. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Brown Grove Baptist Church, 12816 Bailey Bridge Rd. at 11 a.m. Interment Roselawn Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Brown Grove Baptist Church
12816 Bailey Bridge Rd., VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
December 17, 2021
