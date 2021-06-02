HUNT, Mrs. Martha, age 94, of Richmond, departed this life May 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Sylvia Mickens and Patricia Hardy. She is survived by three daughters, Martha Davis, Zenobia Gary and Sandra Edmonds (Robert); nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and two cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, at Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church, 7204 Bethlehem Road, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Angelo Chatmon, pastor, Rev. Jackie Lightfoot officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Saturday.