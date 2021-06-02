Menu
Martha Hunt
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
HUNT, Mrs. Martha, age 94, of Richmond, departed this life May 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Sylvia Mickens and Patricia Hardy. She is survived by three daughters, Martha Davis, Zenobia Gary and Sandra Edmonds (Robert); nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and two cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, at Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church, 7204 Bethlehem Road, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Angelo Chatmon, pastor, Rev. Jackie Lightfoot officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jun
5
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church
7204 Bethlehem Road, VA
Jun
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church
7204 Bethlehem Road, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
June 3, 2021
