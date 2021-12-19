MAXWELL, Martha Frances, 72, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus surrounded by her family on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. She was born on March 21, 1949 in Monterey, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Robert Davis and Gracie Emma Moats Davis of Lyndhurst, Virginia; along with a sister and three brothers. She is survived by her former husband, the love of her life, Ronald Cary Maxwell Sr.; their three children, Melanie Barham (Dean), Shane Maxwell (Angie) and Ronald Maxwell Jr.; along with six grandchildren, Austin, Christine, David, Luke, Andrew and Autumn; a devoted sister, Drema Apruebo of Richmond; and two brothers, Randy Davis and William Davis, of California; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend for over 35 years, Pat Broach. Frances loved her family deeply and took great delight in caring for them. One of her greatest joys in life was watching her family enjoy a meal she prepared with her loving hands. Her joyful laughter, caring heart, warm hugs and neverending selfless love will never be forgotten.
Family will receive friends at First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue on Monday, December 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. Funeral will take place at Lyndhurst United Methodist Church in Lyndhurst, Virginia on Monday, December 27 at 11 a.m. Dean Barham officiating. Condolences can be shared at Blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.