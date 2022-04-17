OWINGS, Martha Leland Walker, was born on December 14, 1939 and passed away early on Friday, April 8, 2022. Lee was born in Indiana to Dr. John Walker and Helen Bacon Walker and was raised in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Council Rock High School, where she was on drill team, played basketball and was a member of the student council. She graduated from Longwood College and taught in Virginia Beach before marrying and settling down to raise her family. She was raised in the Quaker faith and attended the Richmond Friends Meeting once she relocated to the area. She had been a resident of Westminster Canterbury for the past 12 years. She is survived by her husband, Irvin Owings III; and her three daughters, Elizabeth Bryant (John), Rebecca Zuck (David), Catherine Greco (Jeffrey); and five grandchildren, Nicole Zuck, Jessica Bryant, Christian Bryant, Nicholas Greco and Joseph Greco. She is also survived by her siblings, Connie Birch, Jill Hollomon and Jack Walker (JoEtta); as well as her sister-in-law, Lynn Owings. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. on May 6 at Westminster Canterbury, Richmond.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.