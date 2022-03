POLLARD, Martha Munson, wife of the late Robert N. Pollard Jr., died May 13, 2020. Her family will hold a memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 16, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Ave., Richmond. Masks are required. A reception will follow the service at The Country Club of Virginia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2021.