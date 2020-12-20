ROBERTSON, Martha Jean, left us on December 16, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Dion); son, Craig; and grandson, Michael. Martha came to the family a year after two small children lost their mother, and she took them in as her own. Martha raised, taught and instilled all the values that they hold dear today. She supported and nurtured them all the way. While raising her family, she worked dutifully at the Baptist Foreign Mission Board for 45 years, where among other duties, also started their credit union. Martha was a smart, kind, classy and caring lady who has now gone on to the Lord and back with her husband, Alvin, whom she loved and missed dearly. She will be greatly missed by her loving children, her grandson and all those whom lives she touched. The family will be honoring her with a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an animal sanctuary or humane society of your choice. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.