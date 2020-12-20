Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Jean Robertson
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
ROBERTSON, Martha Jean, left us on December 16, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Dion); son, Craig; and grandson, Michael. Martha came to the family a year after two small children lost their mother, and she took them in as her own. Martha raised, taught and instilled all the values that they hold dear today. She supported and nurtured them all the way. While raising her family, she worked dutifully at the Baptist Foreign Mission Board for 45 years, where among other duties, also started their credit union. Martha was a smart, kind, classy and caring lady who has now gone on to the Lord and back with her husband, Alvin, whom she loved and missed dearly. She will be greatly missed by her loving children, her grandson and all those whom lives she touched. The family will be honoring her with a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an animal sanctuary or humane society of your choice. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Martha was dedicated to whatever she was doing -- accounting, manager, softball, and family. I remember when we used to say the credit union was in Martha's top right hand drawer. She has now gone on before us, but we shall meet again.
Dan Whorton
December 21, 2020
Martha, although I worked with you for many years, I never knew you started the credit union. Started in one small room, it has grown amazingly and helped many people along the way.
Pat Moneymaker
December 20, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time, sorry for your loss. Rest in peace Martha
Cathy & Steve Gohlke
December 20, 2020
I will miss our talks ,laughter and long rides together. I enjoyed being not just your caregiver but your friend as well. Fly high "Polly" I love you
Renee' Sullivan
December 20, 2020
Our memories of Martha will remain in our hearts forever. Rest In Peace and celebrate your heavenly life with your husband Al forever more
David and Leona Roach
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results