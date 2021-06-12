Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Martha "Mickey" Rowland
ROWLAND, Martha "Mickey", 85, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away June 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beulah Foright; her father, Arthur Foright; brother, Jack Foright; sister, Pat Wells; and daughter, Angie Christian. She is survived by her husband, John Thomas Rowland, married for almost 64-and-a-half years; John's brother, Irby Rowland and his husband, Kenneth Johnston; two sons, Mark and Michael; her sister, Gloria Dean and husband, Mike Dean, their children, Lisa Durrett, James Dean and Brian Dean; Lisa Durrett's husband, Greg and children, Emily, Auston and Alissa; her youngest sister, Kathleine Collins; as well as Angie Christian's son, Lars Christian. Mickey was a loving wife, mother and friend. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, playing bridge, tennis and power walking. Graveside service for family and friends will be held Monday, June 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Hanover Memorial Park in Mechanicsville, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 17, 2021.
Michael Rowland
Family
June 17, 2021
Michael Rowland
Family
June 17, 2021
Mom and Dad, 1950's.
Michael Rowland
Family
June 17, 2021
May comfort & peace be with you in this time of sorrow, love Mike, Gloria & Lisa
Gloria dean
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Sincerely, Clyde
Elliott Shelton
June 12, 2021
