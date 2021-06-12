ROWLAND, Martha "Mickey", 85, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away June 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beulah Foright; her father, Arthur Foright; brother, Jack Foright; sister, Pat Wells; and daughter, Angie Christian. She is survived by her husband, John Thomas Rowland, married for almost 64-and-a-half years; John's brother, Irby Rowland and his husband, Kenneth Johnston; two sons, Mark and Michael; her sister, Gloria Dean and husband, Mike Dean, their children, Lisa Durrett, James Dean and Brian Dean; Lisa Durrett's husband, Greg and children, Emily, Auston and Alissa; her youngest sister, Kathleine Collins; as well as Angie Christian's son, Lars Christian. Mickey was a loving wife, mother and friend. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, playing bridge, tennis and power walking. Graveside service for family and friends will be held Monday, June 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Hanover Memorial Park in Mechanicsville, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 17, 2021.