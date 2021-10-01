Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Taylor Shackelford
FUNERAL HOME
Bonaventure Funeral Chapel
2520 Bonaventure Rd
Savannah, GA
SHACKELFORD, Martha Taylor, 90, of Richmond, Virginia and Wilmington Island, Georgia, formerly of Petersburg, Virginia, died September 24, 2021. Born and raised in Savannah, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Charles Walter Taylor and Mary Elizabeth Jones Taylor. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Gordon Deshler Shackelford Jr.; and her brother, Charles Walter Taylor Jr. She is survived by her son, Gordon Taylor Shackelford; and her daughter, Martha Dabney Shackelford of Richmond; and her sister, Jane Taylor Torrance of Savannah; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Southern Seminary Junior College in Buena Vista, Virginia, where she was co-founder of The Central Virginia Alumnae Chapter, on the President's Advisory Board and on the Board of Trustees. She was raised and married in St. John's Episcopal Church in Savannah and upon her marriage, was active in many areas in Christ and Grace Episcopal Church, Petersburg, including teaching Sunday school, being Alter Guild Chairman, Brownie Troop Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother. She made her debut and taught ballet in Savannah. While living in Petersburg, she was a member of the Country Club of Petersburg and the Raleigh Parrish Garden Club. She was President of the Petersburg Garden Club and the Petersburg Home for Ladies. She was a founding member of "The Bridge Club." Her family will hold a memorial service at 2 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond. Masks are required. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. A reception will follow the service at her home. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Bonaventure Cemetery, Savannah, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Historic Farmers' Bank, Petersburg, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Richmond or St. John's Episcopal Church, Savannah. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, GA
Oct
6
Burial
2:00p.m.
Bonaventure Cemetery
Savannah, GA
Funeral services provided by:
Bonaventure Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bonaventure Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So saddened to learn of your great loss. Martha will always remain very much alive in the memories of those who loved and treasured her. May the love of family and friends comfort and strengthen you in the days ahead. You have my deepest, sincerest sympathy. Ann Shipstedt, Southern Sem `77
Ann Shipstedt
October 2, 2021
We will miss our Southern Lady! It was always a treat to listen to her stories about Southern Sem from so long ago. Her gracious hosting of the many Sem luncheons will live on in our memories. God bless you, Dabney, and all of Martha's family...may your happy memories help to heal your grief. Carol Nitz, '73 Southern Sem
Carol Nitz
School
October 2, 2021
May light perpetual shine upon your Mother and May she rise in glory. My deepest sympathy to you Dabney and to your family. Your Mother was a wonderful woman and a dedicated Sem alumna. She will be greatly missed. Pat Gibson, Sem 76
Patricia Fitzberger Gibson
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results