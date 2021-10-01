SHACKELFORD, Martha Taylor, 90, of Richmond, Virginia and Wilmington Island, Georgia, formerly of Petersburg, Virginia, died September 24, 2021. Born and raised in Savannah, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Charles Walter Taylor and Mary Elizabeth Jones Taylor. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Gordon Deshler Shackelford Jr.; and her brother, Charles Walter Taylor Jr. She is survived by her son, Gordon Taylor Shackelford; and her daughter, Martha Dabney Shackelford of Richmond; and her sister, Jane Taylor Torrance of Savannah; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Southern Seminary Junior College in Buena Vista, Virginia, where she was co-founder of The Central Virginia Alumnae Chapter, on the President's Advisory Board and on the Board of Trustees. She was raised and married in St. John's Episcopal Church in Savannah and upon her marriage, was active in many areas in Christ and Grace Episcopal Church, Petersburg, including teaching Sunday school, being Alter Guild Chairman, Brownie Troop Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother. She made her debut and taught ballet in Savannah. While living in Petersburg, she was a member of the Country Club of Petersburg and the Raleigh Parrish Garden Club. She was President of the Petersburg Garden Club and the Petersburg Home for Ladies. She was a founding member of "The Bridge Club." Her family will hold a memorial service at 2 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond. Masks are required. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. A reception will follow the service at her home. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Bonaventure Cemetery, Savannah, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Historic Farmers' Bank, Petersburg, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Richmond or St. John's Episcopal Church, Savannah. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.