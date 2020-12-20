Menu
Martha Nunn Slaughter
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
SLAUGHTER, Martha Nunn, of Henrico and Colonial Beach Va., born May 1, 1945, passed away on December 13, 2020, due to heart failure. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie Rosson Nunn and Robert Brown Nunn. Martha is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Earnest E. Slaughter Jr.; and a adored son, Earnest E. Slaughter III. Martha's life was happy and complete living on the river. Martha was hired by A. H. Robins in 1964 (her first and only job for over 40 years) after attending Smithdeal-Massey Business College and after several mergers retired from Pfizer in 2005. Martha's integrity was her greatest asset and said prosperity would come to you living your life that way. She was absolutely correct. Entombment in Westhampton Park Mausoleum, 10000 Patterson Ave., 23238. Friends can leave condolences at Woody Funeral Home-Parham Road. Service will be private due to the Coronavirus.

Donations in Martha's name at the charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
My condolences to Martha´s family. I had the pleasure of working at AHR with Martha. I will always remember her bright smile and the many conversations we had.
SHARON L WALKER
January 11, 2021
Condolences to the entire Slaughter family - we know Martha will be missed greatly but, will never be forgotten for the sweet soul she was to be around - always adorned with a smile whenever you saw or waved to her as you passed by her home!
Fred & Tanya Howe
December 24, 2020
I had the honor to work with Martha for over 20 of her 40 years at Robins in the purchasing Dept. We will miss her and our condolences to Ernest and son.
Bill Suttles
December 21, 2020
Martha was a lovely person. Enjoyed working with her at A H Robins/Pfizer. My deepest sympathy to her family.
Juanita Leatherberry
December 20, 2020
