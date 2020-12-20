SLAUGHTER, Martha Nunn, of Henrico and Colonial Beach Va., born May 1, 1945, passed away on December 13, 2020, due to heart failure. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie Rosson Nunn and Robert Brown Nunn. Martha is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Earnest E. Slaughter Jr.; and a adored son, Earnest E. Slaughter III. Martha's life was happy and complete living on the river. Martha was hired by A. H. Robins in 1964 (her first and only job for over 40 years) after attending Smithdeal-Massey Business College and after several mergers retired from Pfizer in 2005. Martha's integrity was her greatest asset and said prosperity would come to you living your life that way. She was absolutely correct. Entombment in Westhampton Park Mausoleum, 10000 Patterson Ave., 23238. Friends can leave condolences at Woody Funeral Home-Parham Road. Service will be private due to the Coronavirus.
Donations in Martha's name at the charity of your choice
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.