BANNISTER, Martin James, of Henrico, born July 4, 1938, to the late William and Barbara Bannister, went to be with the Lord on December 7, 2020, at the age of 82. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Janice J. Bannister, who he married November 3, 1962; and his beloved son, Cory Scott Bannister. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Debra Karen Bannister; sons, Steven Troy Bannister (Heather) and Brett Alan Bannister; grandchildren, Brittni Amber Bruce, Austin Malachi Bruce, Jonah Gabriel Bruce and Zoey Lavender Bannister; sister, Judy B. Kostyniuk; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on December 15, 2020, at Washington Memorial Cemetery for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association
to honor his memory. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.