Martin James Bannister
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
BANNISTER, Martin James, of Henrico, born July 4, 1938, to the late William and Barbara Bannister, went to be with the Lord on December 7, 2020, at the age of 82. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Janice J. Bannister, who he married November 3, 1962; and his beloved son, Cory Scott Bannister. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Debra Karen Bannister; sons, Steven Troy Bannister (Heather) and Brett Alan Bannister; grandchildren, Brittni Amber Bruce, Austin Malachi Bruce, Jonah Gabriel Bruce and Zoey Lavender Bannister; sister, Judy B. Kostyniuk; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on December 15, 2020, at Washington Memorial Cemetery for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association to honor his memory. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Washington Memorial Cemetery
VA
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
My deepest sympathy to you and your family. He will be missed by many. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Laurie Bannister Wilson
December 15, 2020
Proud to have known him he's a great man
Larry McGirt
December 13, 2020
