Marvell Jamal Cordell
CORDELL, Marvell Jamal, departed this life on October 27, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving parents, Marvin and Karen Cordell; four aunts, Florence James-Washington, Frances Brumskill, Kim Royall (Danny) and Sherrell Cordell; two uncles, Chris James and Blaine Cordell; a host of devoted cousins, other relatives; and friends, one special devoted, Dr. Cletus Aralu. A viewing will be held at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., on Friday, November 6, 4 to 9 p.m. and where funeral service will be held Saturday, 12 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2020.
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
November 5, 2020