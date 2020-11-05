CORDELL, Marvell Jamal, departed this life on October 27, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving parents, Marvin and Karen Cordell; four aunts, Florence James-Washington, Frances Brumskill, Kim Royall (Danny) and Sherrell Cordell; two uncles, Chris James and Blaine Cordell; a host of devoted cousins, other relatives; and friends, one special devoted, Dr. Cletus Aralu. A viewing will be held at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., on Friday, November 6, 4 to 9 p.m. and where funeral service will be held Saturday, 12 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.