BARKER, Marvin Tracy, Halifax County lost one of its finest tobacco farmers in the state of Virginia on Wednesday June 2, 2021, when Marvin Barker passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three loving daughters. He was born on June 16, 1933, to the late Claude Lee and Mary Lizzie Brown Barker. He was many things including a farmer, a father, a grandfather and a sharp dresser. Marvin was a devoted, hardworking, diligent and loyal friend, a home-spun inventor, a freemason with a dry wit and a man of faith. His funky chicken was rivaled by none and his lawn never had a stray blade. He attended Hunting Creek Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Grace Baptist Church, where he taught Awana first graders for 13 years. He was a past president of the Halifax County Farm Bureau and he worked at Burlington Industries in Drakes Branch for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Julia Moss; daughters, Deborah Sizemore (James), Susan Butterworth and Betty Schutte-Box; grandchildren, Tracey Leigh Krempl, Benjamin Weaver Butterworth, Andrew Carlton Butterworth, John Claiborne Schutte and Elizabeth Barker Schutte; and great-grandchildren, Aspen Jade Butterworth and Ella Grace Krempl. In addition, Marvin is survived by his stepson, Chadwick Lee Moss; stepdaughter, Shelia Moss Garmon (Clayton); and sister, Faye Barker Clark. Marvin was preceded in death by his first wife, Jane Bomar Barker; as well as his brother, Ralph Lee Barker; and sons-in-law, David Carlton Butterworth and Dr. Jay David Box. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Hunting Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Jack Stewart and Pastor Aubrey Heath officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the home, 1050 Pete's Trail, Clover, Va. Memorial contributions to Halifax County Cancer Association and Clover Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.brookslyon.com
. The family is being served by Brooks Lyon Funeral and Cremation Services, 115 Main Street, South Boston, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.