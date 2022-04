BOGAR, Marvin E., Jr., 58, of Ruther Glen, Va., passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022. He is survived by his father, Marvin E. Bogar Sr. of Henrico; mother, Joyce Meeks (Michael) of Glen Allen; three daughters, Wanda, Crystal and Brandi; six grandchildren; his fiance, Kimberly Sheets; and a host of family members and friends.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.