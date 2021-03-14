FORD, Marvin B. "Pete", 89, of Crozier, Va., left this world on March 11, 2021 to see what lies beyond. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertram and Louise Ford; and his siblings, Bertram Jr., Charles and Mary Lou. He is survived by his wife, Edith Richmond Ford; two stepsons, James Richmond and Michael Partin (Brandy); one stepgrandchild, Michael Partin Jr.; three nephews, Edward Ford (Linda), Robert Ford (Ellen) and Larry Ford (Nancy); and several great-nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to S.P.C.A. or Goochland Animal Clinic.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2021.