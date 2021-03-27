Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Marvin N. Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
JOHNSON, Marvin N., "FACE," 39, of Chesterfield, suddenly departed this life on March 19, 2021. He is survived by his parents, Marvin and Claudette Johnson; two brothers, Theron (Jequita), Matthew (Alysa); grandmothers, Pearl Johnson, Rose Brake; grandfather, Richard Johnson (Rosaline); nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Funeral services will be held at Fountain of Deliverance, 3800 Broad Rock Rd., Richmond, Va., on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Fountain of Deliverance
3800 Broad Rock Rd, Richmond, VA
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the Johnson family on your loss,God comfort and strengthen you.
Carolyn Dawson
March 29, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
March 27, 2021
