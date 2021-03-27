JOHNSON, Marvin N., "FACE," 39, of Chesterfield, suddenly departed this life on March 19, 2021. He is survived by his parents, Marvin and Claudette Johnson; two brothers, Theron (Jequita), Matthew (Alysa); grandmothers, Pearl Johnson, Rose Brake; grandfather, Richard Johnson (Rosaline); nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Funeral services will be held at Fountain of Deliverance, 3800 Broad Rock Rd., Richmond, Va., on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2021.