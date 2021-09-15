Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Marvin Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
JOHNSON, Marvin, age 55, of Chesapeake, formerly of Richmond, departed this life September 7, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Bertha Johnson; one sister, Valerie Hodge (Michael); two brothers, Frederick Johnson III (Kimberly) and Darryl Johnson (Cynthia); one niece, Micah Hodge; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Johnson can be viewed Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Friday, at 1:30 p.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marvin lived down the street from Ed and me in Chesapeake. He was one of the kindest, nicest people ever, and we were pleased to have him as a neighbor and a friend.
Rebecca Herrle
January 15, 2022
Our Deepest Condolences
The Long's
September 17, 2021
Lisa Campbell-Thornton
Friend
September 16, 2021
Lisa Campbell-Thornton
Friend
September 16, 2021
Rest in Power Marvin. So glad Louis and I got to see you.
Lisa Campbell-Thornton
Friend
September 16, 2021
Rest in Paradise
Jay. Cowans
September 15, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 15, 2021
