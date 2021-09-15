JOHNSON, Marvin, age 55, of Chesapeake, formerly of Richmond, departed this life September 7, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Bertha Johnson; one sister, Valerie Hodge (Michael); two brothers, Frederick Johnson III (Kimberly) and Darryl Johnson (Cynthia); one niece, Micah Hodge; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Johnson can be viewed Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Friday, at 1:30 p.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:15 p.m. Friday.