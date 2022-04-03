LOCKS, Marvin, Jr., In memory of Marvin W. "Bubba" Locks Jr., July 26, 1956 to March 23, 2022.



Marvin W. "Bubba" Locks Jr., 65, of Sandston, went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Locks; and parents, Sonny and Thelma Locks.



Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Linda Ledford (Bruce) and Sandra Ferguson; his niece, Joy Poteat (Scott); great-niece, Addison; stepdaughters, Diane Martin and Christine Warner; grandchildren, Jason, Kyle, Luke, Clay and Paige; dear neighbors and friends, Ronnie and Paula Cook.



Bubba fought a hard battle with cancer and is now at peace with Debbie.



There will be a private graveside service on April 9, 2022 at 11 a .m. at Antioch Baptist Church.



The family would like to thank At Home Hospice and Dr. William F. Moore for their care and support for Bubba.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.