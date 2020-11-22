Menu
MOTLEY, Marvin, age 57, of Richmond, departed this life November 10, 2020. He is survived by four children, Latese Fordham, Persephone Montgomery and Montay and Shaquan Motley; a host of grandchildren; five sisters, Frona Motley, Harriet Hurt, Vickie Liggins and Sharon and Katrina Johnson; five brothers, Angelo and Garrett Motley, William Johnson and Harry and Marvin Smith; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; other relatives and friends, among them a devoted, Judith Nixon. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Marvin can be viewed Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Due to the governor's declaration, funeral services will be private but may be viewed on the Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home Facebook page Monday, at 3 p.m.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
November 22, 2020