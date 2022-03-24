Menu
Marvin Gordon Payne
FUNERAL HOME
Norman Funeral Home
2982 River Rd W
Goochland, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Forest Grove Christian Church
PAYNE, Marvin Gordon, passed away on March 21, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Vernelle Hughes Payne; two sisters, Nancy Hodges and Joyce Barden (Ed); five nieces, 12 nephews; eight stepchildren, Juanita Pritchett (Louie), Diane Eversole (Irvin), Roy Payne (Debbie), Karen Payne, Robert Ware (LaVerne), Patricia Hicks (Lloyd), Jeanne Bagby (Leslie) and Mason Ware (Monet); along with a host of stepgrandchildren. Marvin was an avid gardener and he loved music, especially the fiddle. He was unfailingly kind, patient and calm. Marvin was a lifetime member of Forest Grove Christian Church in Goochland, Va., where services will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 with a 2 p.m. visitation, 3 p.m. funeral and interment to follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Forest Grove Christian Church
Goochland, VA
Mar
25
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Forest Grove Christian Church
Goochland, VA
