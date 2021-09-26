ADAMS, Mary Eakle, 86, died in her home in Richmond, Virginia on September 20, 2021. She was born on February 18, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois. She attended Ginter Park Elementary School, having moved to Richmond when she was 11 years old. She attended Chandler Junior High School and was a 1953 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. She graduated in 1960 from the University of Richmond - Westhampton College, majoring in Elementary Education. She was a volunteer with the Children's Theatre of Richmond and was a member of the Dunlora Women's Club, the Retreat Hospital Auxiliary and the Goochland Republican Women's Club. She loved animals and treasured time with her rescue kittens and black labs over the years. In her free time she enjoyed travel and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her former husband of nearly 50 years, Floyd "Puggy" Adams Jr.; her two children, Steven Edward Adams and his wife, Jeannie, of Blacksburg, Va., Susan Adams Pollard and her husband, John, of Richmond, Va.; and seven grandchildren, Ashton Elizabeth Pollard, Courtney Kathleen Adams, Caroline Grace Pollard, Katherine Elizabeth Adams, John Spotswood Pollard, Edward "Teddy" Pollard and Stephen Wade Pollard. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Braswell; her father, Albert Eakle; and her sister, Jane Roy.



The service will be a private family affair. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220 or Goochland Pet Lovers, P.O. Box 27, Oilville, Va. 23129.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.