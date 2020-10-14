ANDERSON, Mary, 95, of Dawn, Va., departed this life October 8, 2020. Surviving are one daughter, Jearline A. Taylor; one son, James E. Anderson; two brothers, Edmond Baylor and Charles Fells; several grandchildren; goddaughter, Blondie Hunter; other relatives and friends. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Friday, October 16, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside service Saturday, October 17, 12 p.m. at Second Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery. www.hwdabney.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2020.