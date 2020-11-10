CURRENT, Mary Ann "Mimi", 57, of North Chesterfield, passed away on November 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Patricia Current. She is survived by her sisters, Cheryl Bell and Kimberly Merris (Mark); her family, Kathryn Carey, Michael Carey (Shirley) and Lynn Colquitt; and her extended family at Safe Haven. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a celebration of Mimi's life will be held at 4 p.m Thursday, November 12, 2020. Interment will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2020.