BARNES, Mary Augusta Cox, passed away December 2, 2020, at the age of 95, at Sunnyside Retirement Community Health Care. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 69 years, John V. "Jack" Barnes Jr. She is survived by one son, John V. Barnes III and wife, Kathryn, of Harrisonburg; three grandchildren, Lesley Ross Barnes of Harrisonburg, John Kent Barnes and wife, Rachel Nania Barnes, of Washington, D.C., Joseph Bryant Barnes and wife, Schuylar Reggi Barnes, of Gainesville, Ga.; and three great-grandchildren.
Mary was born September 30, 1925, to Archie Judson Cox and Mary Sirinthia McFarland. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Roanoke and attended Cornet School of Business, afterward working as a secretary at the Appalachian Power Company. On March 20, 1948, she married the love of her life, John V. "Jack" Barnes Jr. One of her favorite stories was of her second date with Jack, when, using his skills as a former World War II pilot, he took her up in a private plane to woo her.
In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Mary was actively involved in the church her entire life and locally was a member of Massanutten Presbyterian Church. She loved to read, travel and study the family's genealogy, tracing her roots back to Scotland. She was an active member of both the Richmond and Tuckahoe Woman's Clubs while living in Richmond. One of her great loves was participating in the Daughters of the American Revolution, including the Commonwealth Chapter in Richmond, where she served as Regent from 1983 to 1985, as well as the local Massanutten Chapter.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sunnyside Retirement Community for their excellent and compassionate care during the time that Jack and Mary resided there, and in lieu of flowers, would ask that contributions in Mary's honor be made to the Fellowship Fund at Sunnyside.
Due to the current pandemic, all services will be private at this time. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2020.