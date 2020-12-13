BAKER, Mary, On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, Mary Baker, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at age 88. Mary retired from Stuart Circle Hospital and was a member of Fairmount Christian Church. Mary loved the Lord and her family and set an example that will guide them all their lives. She enjoyed reading Scripture and would be heard saying prayers and humming hymns before falling to sleep. She treasured her family and friends and loved games, particularly Chinese checkers. She delighted in shopping and took pride in her yard. Her yard was always park-like beautiful. Mary was very kind and generous and always gave a helping hand to others. She will be missed immensely by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is now at peace with her creator and reunited with her mother, father and husband. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clyde F. Baker Jr.; parents, Grace E. Burch and Lucian R. Burch; two brothers, Richard S. Burch and L. Melvin Burch; and sister, Lillian B. Wallo. Mary is survived by two daughters, Beverly B. Marano (Sydney) and Pamela B. Harrison (Hallet); four grandchildren, Stacie Lutton (Steve), Ashley Bowden (Don), Ryan Heizer (Brett) and Aryn Wilberger (Doug); and eight great-grandchildren, Zach, Avery, Nathan, Reid, Blake, Nash, Maeleigh and Waylon. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville. A graveside service will be conducted 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations for research on Alzheimer's to the foundation at the Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Cox Rd., #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
