Mary Baker
BAKER, Mary, On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, Mary Baker, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at age 88. Mary retired from Stuart Circle Hospital and was a member of Fairmount Christian Church. Mary loved the Lord and her family and set an example that will guide them all their lives. She enjoyed reading Scripture and would be heard saying prayers and humming hymns before falling to sleep. She treasured her family and friends and loved games, particularly Chinese checkers. She delighted in shopping and took pride in her yard. Her yard was always park-like beautiful. Mary was very kind and generous and always gave a helping hand to others. She will be missed immensely by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is now at peace with her creator and reunited with her mother, father and husband. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clyde F. Baker Jr.; parents, Grace E. Burch and Lucian R. Burch; two brothers, Richard S. Burch and L. Melvin Burch; and sister, Lillian B. Wallo. Mary is survived by two daughters, Beverly B. Marano (Sydney) and Pamela B. Harrison (Hallet); four grandchildren, Stacie Lutton (Steve), Ashley Bowden (Don), Ryan Heizer (Brett) and Aryn Wilberger (Doug); and eight great-grandchildren, Zach, Avery, Nathan, Reid, Blake, Nash, Maeleigh and Waylon. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville. A graveside service will be conducted 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations for research on Alzheimer's to the foundation at the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd., #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Dec
15
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So many fun and cherished memories. I was named after Mary. She and my Mom were best of friends. Lots of card playing between Clyde, Mary, Bitsy and Lewis. While they played Beverly,Pam, me and my sister Deb played, trick or treating or just plain got into mischief. The best childhood memories. Thanks Mary, say Hi to Mom and Dad for me and Clyde too. Hugs to Pam and Beverly and kids. I know she will be missed. A void till we meet again.
Mary Leber DeAtley
December 14, 2020
