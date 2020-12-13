So many fun and cherished memories. I was named after Mary. She and my Mom were best of friends. Lots of card playing between Clyde, Mary, Bitsy and Lewis. While they played Beverly,Pam, me and my sister Deb played, trick or treating or just plain got into mischief. The best childhood memories. Thanks Mary, say Hi to Mom and Dad for me and Clyde too. Hugs to Pam and Beverly and kids. I know she will be missed. A void till we meet again.

Mary Leber DeAtley December 14, 2020