NYE, Mary Belle Harrison Parker, 87, of Jarratt, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, September 20, 2020, to go be with her Father in Heaven, along with many departed loved ones and pets. Born to Claude and Pearl Harrison on July 28, 1933, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Garland Slade Parker. She was also preceded in death by her son, Garland Slade "Rusty" Parker; and her second husband, Abner Alexander Nye. At a young age, Mary started her career at Johns-Manville Corporation in Jarratt. She retired from Georgia-Pacific Corporation (which bought the Johns-Manville plant at Jarratt), after 43 years of service. She also worked as the Town Clerk of Jarratt and eventually became the Mayor after serving on Town Council. She was very active in her community and in her church, Centenary United Methodist Church in Jarratt, where she served as Treasurer for many years and was also on several committees. She also served as delegate for the church conference. She was an officer in the Quarter Century Club of Johns-Manville. Earlier in life, she was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Stony Creek Chapter. Mary was an incredibly talented person, as evidenced by her many accomplishments. She used to make her own fresh evergreen Christmas decorations, and even made her children's clothes. Mary loved God, her husbands, her children, stepchildren, her friends and her beloved pets. Mary is survived by her daughters, Sherri Dawn Parker and companion, Bill Dutton Jr. and Sandra Slade Parker York and husband, Peter York, of Saulte Ste. Marie, Michigan; and a number of nieces and nephews; stepsons, Paul Nye and wife, Diane and Peter Nye and wife, Valerie. She is also survived by her special friend, Hazel Ann Leonard; and her beloved cats, who brought her much company near the end of her life. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 25, at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd. in Jarratt, where the funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26 (please consider all protocols of social distancing and face coverings). Private family interment will follow. Floral tributes are welcomed, as Mary loved her flowers, but if you prefer a memorial donation, please make it to Centenary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 472, Jarratt, Virginia 23867 or to the Emporia-Greensville Humane Society, 113 Baker St., Emporia, Virginia 23847. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com .