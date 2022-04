SHIFLETT, Mary Hicks Bentley, passed away October 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Shiflett; and a son, Ronald H. Shiflett. She is survived by her children, Paul Bentley Jr., Terri Shiflett Woodworth and Donald Shiflett; grand­children, Billy Bentley, Woody Woodworth, Jessica Woodworth Fancourt and Will Woodworth; great-grandchildren, Megan, Billy, Cody Bentley and Jackson Fancourt; and three sisters, Bernice, Elise and Ruth. Graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Louisa to be scheduled later.



Written by our mom, Mary.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2021.