BERGERON, Ms. Mary Ann Price, 78, of Richmond, Va., passed peacefully into the Oneness of all Spirit on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Surrounded with love, she left to join her beloved mother, Katherine O'Connor Price; father, Jesse Andrew Price; older brother, Kevin Joel Price; and younger brother, Miles Christopher Andrew Price.
Her memory will be cherished by many, including daughter, Nicole Bergeron Mumford (Christopher Lee) and children, Lila Katherine, Joseph Becker (Beck), Christopher Maxwell (Max) Mumford, of Richmond, Va; son, Christopher Brand Bergeron (Joanna Winston) and children, Joseph Andrew Christopher (Jac), Luke William and Price Winston Bergeron of Glen Allen, Va; sister-in-law and nieces, Victoria Lee Price, Jessica Caitlin Price and Kate Michelle Price; cousins and grandcousins.
Mary Ann was born in Jersey City, N.J., on July 20, 1943. She grew up in the N.J./NYC area and attended Seton Hall University. In 1963, she met and married Joseph William Bergeron III (Jay) and upon divorce, remained great friends.
Mary Ann worked as an educator, a corporate consultant, a human resources professional and in 1989, began as the Executive Director of the Virginia Association of Community Services Boards (VACSB). During her 25 years there, she led the movement to prioritize community-based behavioral health and developmental disability services in the minds of public policy makers. She tirelessly lobbied for funding within the Commonwealth of Virginia and worked to deradicalize the thoughts and biases towards institutional placement of those with disabilities. Mary Ann worked with Virginia gubernatorial administrations from Governor Baliles through Governor McAuliffe.
She was appointed to state and local public policy study commissions and workgroups dealing with mental health law reform, Medicaid reform, civil detention and commitment reform and public guardianship. In 2012, she was appointed by the Honorable John Gibney as an expert witness in the hearing and lawsuit regarding the Commonwealth of Virginia and the U.S. Department of Justice Agreement on behalf of Virginians with developmental disabilities.
Nationally, Mary Ann was appointed to the Public Policy Committee of the National Council for Behavioral Health. She served on the Board of Directors of the National Association of County Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Directors (NACBHDD) for over 10 years and as treasurer for four. Among her numerous awards, the most meaningful received were: in 2006, she was recognized for leadership and advocacy for securing funding for services for infants and toddlers with disabilities; in 2011, she received the NACBHDD's National Award for Leadership and Advocacy; in 2012, Mary Ann was named among Virginia's Influential Women sponsored by Lawyers Weekly; in 2014, she was named to the Hampton-Newport News CSB Hall of Fame; was awarded the "Key to the Community" by the Virginia Network of Private Providers; and the Virginia General Assembly passed HJR 5033 and commended her for her service on behalf of Virginians with behavioral health conditions and intellectual disabilities.
Upon retirement in 2014, Mary Ann assumed her most treasured role of "Granny." She reveled in all six of her grandchildren's activities, shared with them her affinity for the ocean, mountains and nature and counted them among her greatest blessings. She delighted in her friends, playing bridge and traveling the world with them. She became a certified instructor in the Results System and had a holistic health practice. Mary Ann loved deeply and took absolute pleasure in all of her relationships near and far.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Shady Grove United Methodist Church, Short Pump, Va.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Williams Syndrome Association, www.williams-syndrome.org/donate,
in honor of her only granddaughter, Lila; and Bon Secours Hospice House in Bon Air, www.bsvaf.org/Hospice-House-Gift
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.