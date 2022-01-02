My heartfelt sympathies goes out to all Maryann's wonderful family. I only got to know this wonderful heart warming, loving lady,your mother, wife, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and especially a Grandmother last year through our Year of Miracles Group Zoom Calls. We met every second Monday night, I was so privileged to have know her, she was a very special lady, what energy she had, she was an inspiration to all in this very special group. She sent us a beautiful email days before she died, unfortunately we only found out yesterday through Google she had passed on,I count myself so lucky to have met Maryann, this beautiful soul. She had a big influence on my life, in such a short time. You her wonderful family are in my thoughts and prayers at this sad time. May her gentle soul rest in peace. Abundance of love, light to all her wonderful family. Hugs galore to you all x

Mary O'Leary, Ireland. Other February 1, 2022