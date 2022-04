BONAPARTE, Mary Elizabeth, departed this life September 23, 2021. Mary leaves to cherish her memory one sister, Janice Ingram; a host of nieces and nephews and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3090 Judes Ferry Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23129.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.