Mary Joyce Brown Brame
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
BRAME, Mary Joyce Brown, 81, of Richmond, was called by the heavenly angels from her earthly home on December 20, 2020. Mary was born April 22, 1939, in Lynchburg, the fifth child of James (Jim) and Alma Brown. She grew up in Roselyn, Virginia, in Nelson County. After graduating from high school, Mary left Nelson County for Washington, D.C., where she enrolled and graduated from Cortez Peters School of Business. While working part-time at the Hot Shoppe in Arlington, Virginia, she met her future husband, David Brame. Mary and David married on July 2, 1960. They shared a 37-year marriage until God called him home in 1997. In 1968, Mary and her family moved to Richmond. Mary held a successful career as a secretary for several prominent doctors at the Medical College of Virginia, which she affectionately called the "miracle college." After retiring several times, Mary decided to focus her time on the other things she loved, like her precious yard and flowers, home, neighbors and family. She also devoted much of her time to her church, St. Paul's Catholic Church, where she was an active member of the Ladies' Sodality. Mary was also an avid Washington Football Team fan, regardless of whether they had a winning season. Mary loved being in her kitchen, creating delicious meals and spending time with her family and loved ones. Affectionately known as "Pooh" to her grandson, Mary's love, joy and smile brought happiness to the lives of everyone close to her. Surviving are her two daughters, April Brame Hawkes (Dr. Clarence R. Hawkes Jr.) and Angela Maria Brame; grandson, Clarence R. Hawkes III, Esq.; a special family friend, Indira Quarles; two brothers, William A. Brown (Anne) and Douglas Brown (Frances); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Herman and Doris Bates; several nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbors and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday (today), December 24, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, December 26, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Avenue. Interment Mount Calvary Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
24
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Dec
26
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Paul's Catholic Church
909 Rennie Avenue, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
(Donna is sending on her mother's behalf.) I offer my sincerest sympathy and prayers for the family of my cousin, dear friend, and former classmate Mary Joyce. May God give you strength during this time of bereavement. Love, Barbara
Barbara Page
December 26, 2020
Frances Brown
December 25, 2020
Cousins, We are deeply saddened to learn of Mary Joyce´s passing. We cherish the many memories of the visits to Nelson County. You all are in our thoughts and our prayers.
Joseph (Joey) Page, Jr.
December 25, 2020
We wish to express our sincerest and deepest sympathies. I remember your Mother's very kind and sweet spirit. May God give you all comfort and strength during this time. Hold onto your cherished memories. Love Cousin Donna and Harvey
Donna and Harvey Page-Shelton
December 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 24, 2020
To the family & friends of Mary Brame, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Mary. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor her memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
December 23, 2020
