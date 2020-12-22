BRAME, Mary Joyce Brown, 81, of Richmond, was called by the heavenly angels from her earthly home on December 20, 2020. Mary was born April 22, 1939, in Lynchburg, the fifth child of James (Jim) and Alma Brown. She grew up in Roselyn, Virginia, in Nelson County. After graduating from high school, Mary left Nelson County for Washington, D.C., where she enrolled and graduated from Cortez Peters School of Business. While working part-time at the Hot Shoppe in Arlington, Virginia, she met her future husband, David Brame. Mary and David married on July 2, 1960. They shared a 37-year marriage until God called him home in 1997. In 1968, Mary and her family moved to Richmond. Mary held a successful career as a secretary for several prominent doctors at the Medical College of Virginia, which she affectionately called the "miracle college." After retiring several times, Mary decided to focus her time on the other things she loved, like her precious yard and flowers, home, neighbors and family. She also devoted much of her time to her church, St. Paul's Catholic Church, where she was an active member of the Ladies' Sodality. Mary was also an avid Washington Football Team fan, regardless of whether they had a winning season. Mary loved being in her kitchen, creating delicious meals and spending time with her family and loved ones. Affectionately known as "Pooh" to her grandson, Mary's love, joy and smile brought happiness to the lives of everyone close to her. Surviving are her two daughters, April Brame Hawkes (Dr. Clarence R. Hawkes Jr.) and Angela Maria Brame; grandson, Clarence R. Hawkes III, Esq.; a special family friend, Indira Quarles; two brothers, William A. Brown (Anne) and Douglas Brown (Frances); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Herman and Doris Bates; several nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbors and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday (today), December 24, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, December 26, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Avenue. Interment Mount Calvary Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2020.