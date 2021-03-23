BROWN, Mary L., 92, of Glen Allen, Va., died March 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Hobson Johnson; surviving are two sons, Wilbert M. Jr. (Kempy) and Floyd B. (Velde) Hobson; two daughters, Diane Blake and Brenda Hobson-Glenn; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; brother, Theodore Brown (Albertine); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, March 30, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Wednesday, March 31 at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd., which can be livestreamed at 2bcsouthside.org
. Rev. Ralph Hodge officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2021.