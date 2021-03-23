Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary L. Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
BROWN, Mary L., 92, of Glen Allen, Va., died March 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Hobson Johnson; surviving are two sons, Wilbert M. Jr. (Kempy) and Floyd B. (Velde) Hobson; two daughters, Diane Blake and Brenda Hobson-Glenn; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; brother, Theodore Brown (Albertine); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, March 30, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Wednesday, March 31 at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd., which can be livestreamed at 2bcsouthside.org. Rev. Ralph Hodge officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
April 12, 2021
We send our condolences to the Hobson Family. We pray that our heavenly Father will give you the strength to endure. We are here for you. Linda B. Lewis, Deborah Radden Booth, Directress Rev. Eddie Radden, III President
The Music Ministry of Broomfield Memorial CME Church
March 30, 2021
The Virginia Randolph High School of 1968 extends many blessings and prayers to the family of Mrs. Mary Brown. We share our love with Wilbert, "Hop ", our classmate, his wife, siblings, and other family members, and friends. Love and Peace on behalf of the Va. Randolph High School Class of 1968, President, Dr. Sylvia D. Statton
Dr. Sylvia Statton
March 30, 2021
My PRAYERS are with the family. loved her sense of humor.
Armentine Tune
March 29, 2021
Caring thoughts of sympathy for The Brown Family.
Fred Jones
March 26, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the entire family. And God shall wipe away all your tears
Saint Jeffers
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results