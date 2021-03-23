The Virginia Randolph High School of 1968 extends many blessings and prayers to the family of Mrs. Mary Brown. We share our love with Wilbert, "Hop ", our classmate, his wife, siblings, and other family members, and friends. Love and Peace on behalf of the Va. Randolph High School Class of 1968, President, Dr. Sylvia D. Statton

