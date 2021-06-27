BYNUM, Mrs. Mary Ann, age 69, of Richmond, departed this life June 24, 2021. She is survived by one daughter, Javonna "Karen" Bynum; two grandchildren, Shaneka Bynum and Michael Smoot Jr.; one sister, Jacqueline "Jackie" Bynum; two brothers, David (Nancy) and Johnny Ray Bynum; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Thursday.