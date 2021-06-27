Menu
Mary Ann Bynum
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
BYNUM, Mrs. Mary Ann, age 69, of Richmond, departed this life June 24, 2021. She is survived by one daughter, Javonna "Karen" Bynum; two grandchildren, Shaneka Bynum and Michael Smoot Jr.; one sister, Jacqueline "Jackie" Bynum; two brothers, David (Nancy) and Johnny Ray Bynum; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Memorial Gathering
12:45p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jul
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences and prayers to the family during your time of grief.
Carolyn Prentis
Friend
July 2, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
June 29, 2021
