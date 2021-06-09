CANTOR, Mary Cohen, an educator who influenced generations of Richmonders, died peacefully, but too soon, on June 7, 2021, surrounded by her children.



She was the beloved matriarch of a large, close-knit family and her warm demeanor and sage advice were regularly sought out by family members of all ages. Her wisdom, humor, kindness and thoughtful, gentle manner will always be a part of those who knew her. She had the unique ability to connect to the child in all of us.



Mary was born and raised in Richmond, Va. and was predeceased by her parents, Isadore and Hannah Cohen; and her brothers, Stanley and Joel Cohen.



Mary is survived by her husband of 72 years, Leo J. Cantor; her three children, Eileen C. Kitces, MD (Edward), Irvin Cantor (Karen) and Donna C. Maclean (Don); her nine grandchildren, James Kitces, Suzanne K. Peck, MD, Matthew Kitces, Lizzy K. Rosenberg, Georgia Kendall, Ellis Maclean, Joseph Cantor, Jackson Cantor and John Cantor; and her five great-grandchildren (all of whom she enjoyed talking about at length). She had a close and loving relationship with them all.



Her mother was one of the few college-educated teachers of her era and the importance of education was stressed in her home. Mary went to Thomas Jefferson High School, where she flourished. She was active in student government, associate and feature editor of the school newspaper, Vice President of the book club, member of the National Honor Society and Quill and Scroll literary society and played on the varsity tennis team. After graduating from Madison College (now James Madison University), she returned to Richmond and raised a family.



As her family got older, Mary decided to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a teacher, starting to teach in preschool. Within 10 years, she had become Director of the Jewish Community Center Preschool. Sensing a community need, she dramatically expanded the school and added a variety of after school activities. Under her leadership, it became the premier all-day preschool in the Richmond area. Known for providing a personalized touch and stressing the love of learning, she was an early pioneer in introducing computers in the preschool classroom.



She is fondly remembered by the generations of Richmonders who attended the school and also by their parents, whom she helped guide through those important, formative years of a child's life.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10 at Bliley's- Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue. The family requests that masks be worn. Interment, immediately following service, is private.



In lieu of flowers, please consider an investment in our future in the form of a donation to The Mary Cantor Preschool Fund at the Weinstein JCC, 5400 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23230.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.