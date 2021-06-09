CANTOR, Mary Cohen, an educator who influenced generations of Richmonders, died peacefully, but too soon, on June 7, 2021, surrounded by her children.
She was the beloved matriarch of a large, close-knit family and her warm demeanor and sage advice were regularly sought out by family members of all ages. Her wisdom, humor, kindness and thoughtful, gentle manner will always be a part of those who knew her. She had the unique ability to connect to the child in all of us.
Mary was born and raised in Richmond, Va. and was predeceased by her parents, Isadore and Hannah Cohen; and her brothers, Stanley and Joel Cohen.
Mary is survived by her husband of 72 years, Leo J. Cantor; her three children, Eileen C. Kitces, MD (Edward), Irvin Cantor (Karen) and Donna C. Maclean (Don); her nine grandchildren, James Kitces, Suzanne K. Peck, MD, Matthew Kitces, Lizzy K. Rosenberg, Georgia Kendall, Ellis Maclean, Joseph Cantor, Jackson Cantor and John Cantor; and her five great-grandchildren (all of whom she enjoyed talking about at length). She had a close and loving relationship with them all.
Her mother was one of the few college-educated teachers of her era and the importance of education was stressed in her home. Mary went to Thomas Jefferson High School, where she flourished. She was active in student government, associate and feature editor of the school newspaper, Vice President of the book club, member of the National Honor Society and Quill and Scroll literary society and played on the varsity tennis team. After graduating from Madison College (now James Madison University), she returned to Richmond and raised a family.
As her family got older, Mary decided to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a teacher, starting to teach in preschool. Within 10 years, she had become Director of the Jewish Community Center Preschool. Sensing a community need, she dramatically expanded the school and added a variety of after school activities. Under her leadership, it became the premier all-day preschool in the Richmond area. Known for providing a personalized touch and stressing the love of learning, she was an early pioneer in introducing computers in the preschool classroom.
She is fondly remembered by the generations of Richmonders who attended the school and also by their parents, whom she helped guide through those important, formative years of a child's life.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10 at Bliley's- Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue. The family requests that masks be worn. Interment, immediately following service, is private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider an investment in our future in the form of a donation to The Mary Cantor Preschool Fund at the Weinstein JCC, 5400 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23230.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
10 Entries
I am deeply saddened by the loss of Mary she was a lovely person and a great inspiration .My thoughts are with you during this time.
Kathi Marks
Friend
June 11, 2021
Dear Cantor Family,
Your mother, Mary, was a very special woman, embracing everyone to her warm, loving heart. She and I became friends at JCC, and she opened her home to me as well. Like many, I loved her gentle soul.
Peace be with you.
Judith Glatt
Judith Glatt
Friend
June 9, 2021
So very sorry to read of the passing od Mary. I was raised in Richmond & very close to the Cohen family, especially, Joel. My cousins lived next door to the Cohen's.My heart goes out to her children & grandchilden!
Edwin L Klein ( Eddie
June 9, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Cantor family. Especially, my wonderful Dr. Kitches who I have not seen since moving from the local area. While working with Jewish Family Services what seems like so long ago now, I had the pleasure of meeting many who also worked with the JCC! Mrs. Cantor was one who always brought a smile to my and anyone's face! Again, my sincere sympathies to all your family and friends. Janet L. Ziolkowski
Janet L. Ziolkowski
Work
June 9, 2021
I always enjoyed when Mary would visit at Beth Sholom. She would always stop by to say hello. She was such a dear woman who was so kind and pleasant to talk to. I will miss her.
Betsy Cheney
Work
June 9, 2021
Eileen,Donna,and Irvin. Your mom was so special to me my entire childhood. When my mother got sick and was dying I´m not sure y´all were aware of how kind she was to me. She use to let me go with her to The JCC in days I had no school to be a helper. I was probably 9 or 10. I fell in love with teaching and pursued the field. Opening my own preschool years back I called and let her know. I feel so fortunate to have been at her celebration at The JCC a few years ago. My heart and prayers go out to you three.
Barbara (Babs) Cafarella
Friend
June 9, 2021
Mary was the Director of the JCC Preschool when I came on board in 1981, she became my mentor, friend and role model. She leaves a great legacy not only in her family but here in our Preschool as well. She stays in my heart forever. Much love and sympathy to the family.
Donna Peters
Work
June 9, 2021
Dear Eileen and family. I was so saddened to hear about your beautiful mother. Just wanted to let you know that you are on my mind and I´m sending prayers and love. Judy Arenstein
Judy Arenstein
Friend
June 9, 2021
I was her neighbor on Cutshaw Ave for many years and i enjoyed sitting outside in the nice weather talking with her, she was a joy to be around and i will never forget her. I helped her with her yard sale and she and Leo took me to dinner. Many nice memories. Condolences to the family.
sheila oliva
Friend
June 9, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mary's death. I was so fond of her and grateful that she thought enough of me to include me as a staff member and then a friend. Condolences to the entire family. May Mary's sweet memory be for a blessing.