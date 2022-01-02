Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Mary Frances Stoops Cecchettini
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
CECCHETTINI, Mary Frances Stoops, 93, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Monday, December 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Annie Jones Stoops; sister, Geneva Gifford; and her husband, Davino Cecchettini. Mary is survived by her brother, Morgan Stoops (Libby); niece, Pat Reynolds; nephew, Bernard Curlee Jr. (Sherry); as well as several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Private graveside services were held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 454, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family & friends of Mary Frances Cecchettini, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Mary Frances. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor her memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
January 4, 2022
