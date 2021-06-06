CLARK, Mary Howell, 97, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Lakewood. She was born the youngest of three children in Nansemond County, Va., on September 9, 1923, the daughter of Jethro Hurley and Mary Babb Howell. She was blessed with two wonderful marriages and was preceded in death by her husbands, John Grayot Clark Sr. of 43 years and Ellis E. Gathright. She is survived by her son, John Grayot Clark Jr. (Jack); and four grandchildren, Lindsay Elizabeth Clark, Laura Paige Clark, Erin Leigh Clark and John Grayot Clark III; along with one stepson, Roger Gathright and his wife, Angie, of Waynesboro, Va.



She lived her early school years in the Hampton Roads area and eventually moved to Richmond and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1941. Immediately after graduation, she went to work at Richmond Tire and Rubber Company and was there for 18 years. In 1960, she joined her husband, John along with the late Garnett W. Sutton and his son, G. Graham Sutton to start Sutton-Clark Supply, Inc., and worked there until she retired as Treasurer in 1988.



Following retirement, she enjoyed travelling and growing ever more busy with her involvement at Ridge Baptist Church, where she would eventually be a member for over 60 years. Her previous years there found her involved with the Beginner's Department for 18 years and later, with more numerous committee and leadership positions.



She had a deep faith and always found great solace and enjoyment with the many church families, as well as many new and old friends along the way. She always liked being around others and deeply cared for so many of them, especially at Lakewood. The family wishes to thank all of her friends and the staff at Lakewood that made her 11 years there so enjoyable and for Heartland Hospice for their excellent care.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Ridge Baptist Church, 1515 Eastridge Road, Richmond, Va. Interment will be private in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ridge Baptist Church, 1515 Eastridge Road, Richmond, Va. 23229-5739, or Lakewood, 1900 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond, Va. 23238.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.