Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Walker Corbin
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
CORBIN, Mary Walker, 76, of Henrico, received her wings Friday, June 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Hilda Walker. She leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted husband, Marshall Corbin; children, Marlene Corbin, Marshall Corbin IV; granddaughters, Monae and Marjanae Coley, TaShayla Royster; cousins, Rhonda Brandon (Kevin), Charles Story (Cynthia); mother-in-law, Margaret Corbin; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a public viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021. Celebration of Life service 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at March Funeral Home, with livestreaming available. Interment private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 5:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Jun
10
Funeral service
9:30a.m. - 5:00p.m.
March Funeral Home -Laburnum Chapel
2110 E, Richmond, VA
Jun
10
Funeral service
9:30a.m. - 5:00p.m.
March Funeral Home -Laburnum Chapel
2110 E, Richmond, VA
Jun
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
March Funeral Home -Laburnum Chapel
2110 E, Richmond, VA
Jun
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
March Funeral Home -Laburnum Chapel
2110 E, Richmond, VA
Jun
11
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to Mrs. Corbin´s family and friends. Celebrating a life well lived! She had a servants heart! Rest in Paradise!
Cheryl Williams-Boney
School
June 10, 2021
Oh,how blessed is the promise. When our spirit is set free:To be absent from the body.Means to live,Oh Lord,with Thee!
Margaret Moore
June 10, 2021
My Condolences to the Mary Corbin Family. She was a faithful servant, well respected and loved.
Janie Coles
Friend
June 10, 2021
Marshall, you have my sympathy during Mary's passing. Betty Waller M. L.Walker, Class of 1963
Betty Waller Gray
June 10, 2021
Dear Marlene, I did not know your mom but she must have been an awesome lady to have raised such a special daughter. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time of sorrow.
Ms D Cannon, (Hermitage High)
June 10, 2021
To the Corbin family, you are in my prayers. Mary was such a vibrant part of our church family and will be truly missed. To Marshall, you have my deepest sympathy and to the children know that she will be with you always in the memories you shared with her. God will get you thru this storm.
Denise Smith
Other
June 9, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to the family of Mary Walker Corbin. May God continue to bless you in this time of bereavement. I am a former Math student from B A Graves Junior High School
Constance C Hooker
School
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results