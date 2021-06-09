CORBIN, Mary Walker, 76, of Henrico, received her wings Friday, June 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Hilda Walker. She leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted husband, Marshall Corbin; children, Marlene Corbin, Marshall Corbin IV; granddaughters, Monae and Marjanae Coley, TaShayla Royster; cousins, Rhonda Brandon (Kevin), Charles Story (Cynthia); mother-in-law, Margaret Corbin; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a public viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021. Celebration of Life service 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at March Funeral Home, with livestreaming available. Interment private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.