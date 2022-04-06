Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary L. Council Jefferson
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
JEFFERSON, Mary L. Council, departed this life April 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her son, William Council. She is survived by her four daughters, Alberta Johnson (Alfred), Iva Fitzgerald, Harolynn Hoist and Marilyn Zeigler (Stanley); son, Kennard Council; 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 2 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Faith and Family Church, 7900 Walmsley Blvd., on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Manning Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
April 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results