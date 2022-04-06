JEFFERSON, Mary L. Council, departed this life April 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her son, William Council. She is survived by her four daughters, Alberta Johnson (Alfred), Iva Fitzgerald, Harolynn Hoist and Marilyn Zeigler (Stanley); son, Kennard Council; 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 2 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Faith and Family Church, 7900 Walmsley Blvd., on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.