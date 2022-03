COWARD, Ms. Mary Rose, affectionately known as "Polly" and "Mary Rose," was born on August 30, 1951 in Hanover County. She departed this life for her heavenly home on August 30, 2021, her birthday, with her family at her side. Her memorial service will be held on Friday, September 24, 12 noon at First Union Baptist, 6231 Pole Green Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2021.