CREECY, Mary Janie McGehee, age 73, of Portsmouth, Va., died peacefully on March 26, 2022. She is survived by her beloved husband and true soulmate, Robert Pierce Creecy. Janie was born in Keysville, Va., on the farm where she was raised and which she still owned and enjoyed visiting with Bob. A retired social worker, Janie earned a bachelor's degree from Maryville College in Tennessee and a master's degree in Social Work from Virginia Commonwealth University. Janie and Bob have been long-time supporters of land conservation. Contributions in Janie's memory may be made to The Nature Conservancy, 652 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Ste. 190, Charlottesville, Va. 22911, or another environmental conservation organization.
Loving Funeral Home, Portsmouth, Va. is handling the arrangements and online arrangements may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2022.