Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Crute
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
CRUTE, Mrs. Mary, age 88, of Richmond, departed this life June 15, 2021. She is survived by one daughter, Joyce Woodson (Keith); one son, Tracy Crute; two granddaughters, Ashley and Courtney Woodson; a host of nieces, a nephew and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday and where funeral services will be held Monday at 1 p.m. Dr. Stephen Hewlett officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jun
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc.
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results