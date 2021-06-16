CRUTE, Mrs. Mary, age 88, of Richmond, departed this life June 15, 2021. She is survived by one daughter, Joyce Woodson (Keith); one son, Tracy Crute; two granddaughters, Ashley and Courtney Woodson; a host of nieces, a nephew and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday and where funeral services will be held Monday at 1 p.m. Dr. Stephen Hewlett officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday.