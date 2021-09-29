CUMMINGS, Mary Anderson, 97, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2021. "Good morning God, this is your day, I am your child, show me the way." This is what mother shared many times with her children and close friends. Mary was born to Elizabeth Thraves and William Elliot Anderson on November 5, 1923 in Burkeville, Va. She is survived by three children, Libby Thurston, Syd Chapman (Linda Chapman) and Cathy Guirkin (husband, Tommy Guirkin). She had four grandchildren, Doctor Thomas Guirkin (husband, Bryan Sharpe) and Andy Guirkin (wife, Crystal). She had five living great-grandchildren, Christopher Carl Thurston (wife, Anne), Christopher Thurston of Virginia Beach and Duncan and Ashley Guirkin of South Chesterfield; as well as one deceased great-grandchild, Angela Rene Guirkin, who passed in 1999. There were other great-grandchildren from a prior marriage that gave her love and respect, Kali Throckmorton, Kim Gara and Mike Gara (and his son, Ryder). April Brockenborough was also a loving granddaughter. Her granddaughter, Laura Lanois (husband, Craig); and two great-grandsons, Bridger Thurston and Colter Lanois, gave her very proud moments. Mary was a medical transcriptionist at Henrico Doctors' Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital for 25 years. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, which had many faithful members and pastors over the years, who supported her with love, while she lived at the Little Sister Home for 10 years, on Michael Road. Many were helpful and faithful to her, especially three of her nurses, Deinie, Rosa and Sarah. They anticipated her needs as she lost her sight and hearing. Libby, her oldest daughter, remembers the trials of her early marriage to her husband of 21 years, Dick Chapman. His disease of alcoholism prevented more love to be given to her mother. She was able to support her three children and received support from Alanon. Syd, her son, remembers her being a strong force in his life and the only approvals came from her. She prepared meals every day, as she worked 40 hours a week and lovingly listened to any problem he had. To this day, she had incredible answers for her children and he will always be grateful. Cathy, her daughter, remembers her resilient compassion for others and her good natural opinions of major issues of the day. Her favorite scripture that she quoted in every difficult situation was Romans 8:28: "All things work together for those who love the Lord." During the COVID epidemic, she managed to call her three children every other day, to let them know she was alright. Mary was fortunate to be married to Ronald Cummings, who passed in 2009, for 27 years. He gave her love, lots of humor and was by her side on cruises and trips that they enjoyed. Mary was a voracious reader, even as macular degeneration took her sight, but managed to continue reading the large print Bible every day. Later on, the Talking Books sent many excellent novels for her to listen to. Gratitude was Mary's attitude in all things throughout her life. She said it was the only way to live happy and joyous. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Bliley's – Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11 a.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2021.