DANIEL, Mary Mercer "Mimi", of Richmond, Va., died peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the age of 67. The cause of death was cancer, following a long and noble fight.



Mimi was born in Staunton, Va. and grew up in Richmond, Va. She graduated from Newcomb College of Tulane University with a B.S. in Biology in 1976. Mimi was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. She went on to complete both a nuclear medicine degree from Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. and an MBA from William and Mary College. Her career spanned over 30 years working in medicine, banking and museum administration.



Mimi was a devoted daughter, a beloved friend and neighbor, an avid reader and a lover of animals. Her beloved dog, Maggie, was her steadfast companion. Mimi also loved Christmas. She was such a thoughtful gift giver, always taking time to pick the right item and deliver it with a personal touch that made it special. She really added joy to the season.



Mimi is survived by a brother, William Verner Daniel Jr.; and a sister, Hampton Daniel Carey; as well as two nieces, Allison Elliott Carey and Anna Kirwan Carey.



A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Goochland, Virginia on Tuesday, October 5, at 1 p.m. There will be a private burial immediately before.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.