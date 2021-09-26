Menu
Mary Mercer "Mimi" Daniel
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
DANIEL, Mary Mercer "Mimi", of Richmond, Va., died peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the age of 67. The cause of death was cancer, following a long and noble fight.

Mimi was born in Staunton, Va. and grew up in Richmond, Va. She graduated from Newcomb College of Tulane University with a B.S. in Biology in 1976. Mimi was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. She went on to complete both a nuclear medicine degree from Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. and an MBA from William and Mary College. Her career spanned over 30 years working in medicine, banking and museum administration.

Mimi was a devoted daughter, a beloved friend and neighbor, an avid reader and a lover of animals. Her beloved dog, Maggie, was her steadfast companion. Mimi also loved Christmas. She was such a thoughtful gift giver, always taking time to pick the right item and deliver it with a personal touch that made it special. She really added joy to the season.

Mimi is survived by a brother, William Verner Daniel Jr.; and a sister, Hampton Daniel Carey; as well as two nieces, Allison Elliott Carey and Anna Kirwan Carey.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Goochland, Virginia on Tuesday, October 5, at 1 p.m. There will be a private burial immediately before.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
