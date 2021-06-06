Menu
Mary Leeper Jenkins Easley
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
EASLEY, Mary Leeper Jenkins, "MOE," departed this life May 30, 2021. Mary leaves to cherish her memory her children, Deborah Branch, Barbara Browman, Reginald Jenkins Jr. and Renaldo C. Jenkins (deceased); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where family will receive friends Monday, June 8, 2021 from 5 to 6 p.m. and a Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Jun
8
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
To the Family of Mary J. Easley, The God of Love and Peace will alway be with you. Moe will always be alive in her children and grandchildren. When you look at them you will remember the loving spirit and the love Moe had for life. Peace and Blessings!
Linda D. Muhammad
June 8, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
June 6, 2021
