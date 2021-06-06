EASLEY, Mary Leeper Jenkins, "MOE," departed this life May 30, 2021. Mary leaves to cherish her memory her children, Deborah Branch, Barbara Browman, Reginald Jenkins Jr. and Renaldo C. Jenkins (deceased); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where family will receive friends Monday, June 8, 2021 from 5 to 6 p.m. and a Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
To the Family of Mary J. Easley,
The God of Love and Peace will alway be with you. Moe will always be alive in her children and grandchildren. When you look at them you will remember the loving spirit and the love Moe had for life. Peace and Blessings!
Linda D. Muhammad
June 8, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.