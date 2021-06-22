ECK, Mary Chase, born on April 22, 1939 to Edgar Clarence and Mary Anne Chase Eck, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 19, 2021.
Chase was predeceased by her brothers, Edgar Clarence Eck Jr. (Ed) and Francis Townley Eck (Frank); her sister, Virginia Katherine DiLoreto (Ginger); her infant daughter, Teresa Michele; her grandson, Matthew Ansell; and her loving and faithful companion, Maurice Leo Phillips "Mo." She is survived by her sister, Patricia Eck, CBS (Sister Pat); and her children, Virginia Hanky Lewis (Ginny and Randy), John James Hanky III (Jay and Suzanne), Loreine Hanky Haas (Lori and Channing), Cynthia Hanky Gill (Cindy and Jeff), Barbara Hanky Ansell (Bobbie and David), Jacqueline Hanky Harvey (Jackie and Ken) and Townley Hanky Marchetti (Townley and Paul). "Muzzie" is also survived by 23 grandchildren, Anthony, Jayson, Whitney, Jacob, Peyton, Ally, Justin, Ben, Emily, Jeffrey, Cori, Meghan, Kevin, Wyatt, Kelly, Hunter, Connor, Caleb, Amy, Timmy, Jared, Logan and Townley; 17 great-grandchildren, Taegan, Lilah Grace, Macky, Bowen, Sailor, Lawter, Mae, Grier, Tell, Maverick, Jack, Townes, Briggs, Huma, Whit, Lucca, Jack and three more on the way; and by special family members, John J. and Jean Polk Hanky (Jack and Jean) and Michael C. Hanky (Mike and Rebecca, Ella and Grant).
Chase, a devout Catholic, lived her life centered around her faith, family and friends. She was a founding member of St Mary's Catholic Church and School and was active in numerous ministries and volunteer efforts. Her large family holiday gatherings were legendary, including the annual Easter egg hunt/toss, started by her parents over 64 years ago. Chase was a voracious reader, a prolific knitter (Muzzie Blankets) and loved to shag dance. While raising her own seven children, Chase was a foster-mother to newborns for many years. She embraced motherhood and considered it her greatest calling - a gift from God. And we considered Muzzie our gift from God.
Chase's family will receive friends from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road, followed by a reception at the church.
The family thanks Bon Secours Hospice for their loving care during our mother's journey home to the Lord. Memorial donations can be made to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.