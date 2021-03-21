Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Jane Linari Evans
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
EVANS, Mary Jane Linari, 90, of Henrico, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, after a brief illness. Mary Jane was born July 8, 1930, in Richmond to James and Josephine (Weyand) Linari. She graduated from Cathedral High School and worked for A.H. Robins Company for 26 years. After her retirement in 1995, she enjoyed going on cruises with family and friends. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where she sang in the Resurrection Choir and volunteered many hours of her time. She lived for her family and loved them fiercely, and she will be terribly missed. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, George C. Evans; her loyal and loving friend, Joseph F. Walsh; her parents, James and Josephine Linari; and her two siblings, James "Jimmy" Linari Jr. and Barbara "Bobbie" McRae. She is survived by her three children, Joan Armstrong, Mark Evans (Kathleen) and Marjorie Mayo (Steve); four grandchildren, Jennifer Clifton, Joel Clifton, Bethany Evans and Christian Evans (Megan); two great-grandchildren, Payton Evans and Camden Evans; several nieces and nephews; dear friends, Karen and Steve Szewczyk; and many longtime neighbors and friends. A Christian Wake Service will be held 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Bliley's - Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Comboni Missionary Sisters, 1307 Lakeside Ave., Henrico, Va. 23228. A livestreaming of the service can be viewed at blileys.com from Mary's obituary page by clcking on the Watch Event tab.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Mar
26
Wake
7:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
VA
Mar
27
Interment
1:00p.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Joan so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our prayers
Tammy & Dan Matsey
March 22, 2021
We are keeping the family lifted in prayer. May Jesus Christ fill you with His Comfort and Peace, during this challenging time.
Jesse and John Crean
March 22, 2021
My prayers are with u and your damily
Grace str4
March 21, 2021
I was deeply saddened to hear of her passing. We spoke last a couple months ago and I know she was so happy to have her grandson living with her. My deepest sympathy to all of you. Mary Jane was one of the kindest women I´ve ever met. She was so very special to me and my children. May God hold you all close during this time and always.
Judi Hendrick
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results