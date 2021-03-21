EVANS, Mary Jane Linari, 90, of Henrico, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, after a brief illness. Mary Jane was born July 8, 1930, in Richmond to James and Josephine (Weyand) Linari. She graduated from Cathedral High School and worked for A.H. Robins Company for 26 years. After her retirement in 1995, she enjoyed going on cruises with family and friends. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where she sang in the Resurrection Choir and volunteered many hours of her time. She lived for her family and loved them fiercely, and she will be terribly missed. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, George C. Evans; her loyal and loving friend, Joseph F. Walsh; her parents, James and Josephine Linari; and her two siblings, James "Jimmy" Linari Jr. and Barbara "Bobbie" McRae. She is survived by her three children, Joan Armstrong, Mark Evans (Kathleen) and Marjorie Mayo (Steve); four grandchildren, Jennifer Clifton, Joel Clifton, Bethany Evans and Christian Evans (Megan); two great-grandchildren, Payton Evans and Camden Evans; several nieces and nephews; dear friends, Karen and Steve Szewczyk; and many longtime neighbors and friends. A Christian Wake Service will be held 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Bliley's - Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Comboni Missionary Sisters, 1307 Lakeside Ave., Henrico, Va. 23228. A livestreaming of the service can be viewed at blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2021.