FLORINO, Mary Neri, 90, of Bon Air, passed away on April 14, 2022 (the birthday of her late daughter-in-law). She was a first generation Italian-American, the elder daughter of the late Philip and Florence Neri. Mary is survived by her husband of 66 years, Joseph A. Florino Sr., whom she met while working as a secretary at C & D Batteries in Conshohocken, Pa., their home town. In addition, she is survived by three sons, Michael, Philip and Joseph Jr.; and her sister, Theresa LeRoy, of Wildwood, N.J. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, who fully and proudly embraced the role of homemaker. This included excelling in cooking of not only Italian, but many other dishes, as well. She sewed everything, from curtains to clothes. In addition to crafts and painting, she enjoyed playing Bridge. In her spare time, she designed and supervised the building of four homes in three states. Of course, she enjoyed decorating each one of her "dream" homes. This included wallpapering, a skill she developed until it became a small-scale "side hustle." When her children were grown, she began to travel, either with her husband, sister-in-law, her sister, or friends, nearly always to several countries in western Europe.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Edward's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Edward's or to the Brain Injury Association of Virginia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.