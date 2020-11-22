DIRKS, Mary Frances Ingram, 97, of Richmond, passed away November 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Dirks Sr.; daughter, Fran Dirks Davis; sister, Virginia Ingram Austin; brother, Julian "Jimmy" M. Ingram. She is survived by her son, George H. Dirks Jr. (Cathy); son-in-law, Craig Davis; grandchildren, Patricia D. Mays (Andy), G. Andrew Dirks, Randall C. Davis (Randy), Kristin D. Hazelwood (Jason); great-grandchildren, Laurel and Callie Mays, Lucy and Lane Hazelwood; nieces and nephews, Al Austin (Narelle), Sara Michealson (Mike), Monty Ingram (Pan), Liz Tanksley (Donnie); and many great-nieces and nephews. Mary was raised in Lunenburg County by grandparents. She worked at Pickett during WWII and was a member of Ginter Park UMC. Thanks to staff of The Hermitage, Richmond and At Home Hospice Care for their care and concern. Funeral services will be held at Bliley's Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., at 1 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020. Interment Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ginter Park Food Pantry, Ginter Park UMC, 1010 West Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.