GAMMON, Mary Constance, 82, of N. Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Gammon; parents, Dr. Paul H. and Corda E. Jones; children, Kimberly Sutphin and Bradley Combs; great-grandson, J.B. Blanks; and brother, Dr. John P. Jones. Mary is survived by her granddaughter, Lisa M. Kelly; great-granddaughter, Savannah Blanks; sister, Martha Robinson; niece, Melissa Haley; and nephews, Chandler and Scott Moulton. Mary was a dedicated nurse and served in that role for over 50 years. Celebration of Mary's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2022.