GERDES, Mary V., 68, of Dunnsville, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, December 14, 2020. She is survived by her partner, Anne Bullen; daughter, Terry Lee Taylor; sister, Terry Gail Senghas; brother, Albert Driggers; and grandchildren, Mikayla Dunford and Justin Dunford. Nanny, as she was affectionally called, loved being at the river and watching all of her friends as they drove by on their buggies, looking at her fish pond and flowers. She had an amazing green thumb and loved working in her yard. She loved her family fiercely and would tell them at the end of every phone call "Love you to the moon and back." She will be missed but forever in our hearts. A private graveside will be held at Essex Cemetery, Tappahannock, Va. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2020.