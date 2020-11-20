LIGON, Mary Graham Engleman, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020, at Lakewood Manor. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, John Jeter Ligon; her eldest son, Wallace Robert Ligon; a sister, Rebecca Russell; and brother, David Engleman. She is survived by her children, Arthur Jeter Ligon and wife, Margie, Jane Ligon Crooks and husband, John and Keith Bradley Ligon and wife, Mary. Mary Graham is also survived by her grandchildren, Justin (Lauren), Jason (Kelly), Benjamin (Catherine), Jessica (Darryl), Timothy, Matthew, Owen and Ella; and six great-grandchildren. Mary Graham grew up in Louisa County. She attended Louisa County High School, graduated from Virginia Tech in 1949, worked for Virginia Electric and Power and married in 1950. She lived with her husband in Chesterfield County for 53 years, where she was active in Westover Baptist Church and Southminster Presbyterian Church, the McGuire Circle Women's Club and other community activities. This stately wife and mother raised four amazing children, could sew anything, reupholstered furniture, quilted, knitted, gardened, made floral arrangements, was a jigsaw puzzle master, taught Sunday school, lead the Women's club, delighted in cooking delicious family meals and enjoyed her many travels across the country and abroad. In lieu of flowers, Mary requested that donations be made to Lakewood Manor at 1900 Lauderdale Dr., Richmond, Va. 23238 or Southminster Presbyterian Church at 7500 Hull Street Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23235. A celebration of Mary's life will be scheduled at a later date due to the pandemic.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2020.